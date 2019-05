Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.—A Razorback linebacker was arrested Saturday (May 4) with alcohol-related charges.

Cooper Lucas, 19, was charged with minor in possession of alcohol, public intoxication and fleeing police.

Lucas had a $900 bond and was released from custody seven hours after being booked

He is due in court Monday (May 6).

Lucas was a Red Shirt Freshman and did not play during the 2018-19 season.