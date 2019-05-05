Search For Missing Workers Resumes At Plant Rocked By Blast

Posted 11:52 am, May 5, 2019

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Authorities are resuming their search for two bodies believed to be buried in the rubble of a northern Illinois silicone factory rocked by a massive explosion and fire.

Waukegan Fire Marshal Steven Lenzi says the search for the bodies that was halted Saturday was set to begin again on Sunday morning.

Nine workers were inside AB Specialty Silicones in Waukegan when the explosion happened Friday night. Two have been confirmed dead. Lenzi says the two missing employees are also presumed dead. Crews had halted their search for the bodies due to concerns about the stability of the structure.

The cause of the explosion hasn’t been determined. The state fire marshal and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.

Waukegan is about 50 miles (80 kilmoters) north of Chicago.

