Stray Storm Late Sunday Night

Throughout Sunday afternoon, storms fired across western Oklahoma and tracked east. By late Sunday night and early Monday morning, some of those may arrive into western Arkansas. They will be much weaker but isolated pockets of rain and thunder are possible between 2-6AM Monday.

FUTURECAST 4AM

The next few days have isolated storm chances. Most of the time it may be mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, but the threat for thunder will increase this week. By Wednesday, a major round of showers and storms will be possible.

-Matt