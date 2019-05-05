U.S. Deploying Carrier, Bomber Task Force In Response To ‘Troubling’ Iran Actions

(CNN) — The US is deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and a bomber task force to the US Central Command region in the Middle East in response to “troubling” warnings from Iran, the White House announced Sunday.

A US official with direct knowledge of the situation tells CNN the threats were against both US maritime and land-based forces in the Middle East. The deployments are aimed specifically at deterring any Iranian military actions, the official added.

A statement from US national security adviser John Bolton reads, “In response to a number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings, the United States is deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and a bomber task force to the U.S. Central Command region to send a clear and unmistakable message to the Iranian regime that any attack on United States interests or on those of our allies will be met with unrelenting force.”

“The United States is not seeking war with the Iranian regime, but we are fully prepared to respond to any attack, whether by proxy, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or regular Iranian forces,” the statement continues.

Two US officials tell CNN that the very public statements are aimed at deterring Iran. There is no indication any action by Iran is imminent.

Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan approved the deployments of the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and a bomber task force on Sunday because of “clear indications that Iranian and Iranian proxy forces are making preparations to possibly attack US forces in the region (Middle East),” according to the US official.

The bomber task force is currently making preparations to get underway.

Department of Defense spokesman Chris Sherwood told CNN in a statement, “I can confirm that the Department of Defense is deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and a bomber task force to the U.S. Central Command region.”