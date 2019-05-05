Unsettled Pattern This Week – Storms Wednesday

Posted 8:28 pm, May 5, 2019, by , Updated at 08:45PM, May 5, 2019

Our next trough is digging over California and will help lead to scattered shower and storm chances this week.  Wednesday will be the wettest and most stormy day out of the week.

Monday:  Partly cloudy, isolated storm

Tuesday:  Partly cloudy, isolated storm

Wednesday:  Severe storms possible

A lot of this upcoming week will have sunshine peaking through, helping temperatures reach the low 80s. Wednesday we could pick up an inch of rain as the atmosphere destabilizes ahead of our next cold front.

The yellow area highlights the storm zone for Wednesday:  All of western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma is under a threat.

Rainfall totals will most likely stay between 1-2 inches, with a few locations receiving closer to 3 inches, dependent on individual storm tracks.

-Matt

 

