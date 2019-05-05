× Van Horn Wins 1,000th Division I Game

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Racking up 1,000 wins in a career isn’t common. Before Sunday, there were only eight active head coaches to pass the mark.

Now – there’s one more.

When Arkansas beat Kentucky in game two on Sunday afternoon, there was a lot more to celebrate than just another series win. Dave Van Horn reached a milestone that few surpass with his 1,000th win as a Division I coach. Van Horn has been leading DI schools for 25 years – 17 at Arkansas, five at Nebraska, and three at Northwestern State.

Van Horn has a total career record of 1,265-615 going back even further to his days leading Texarkana College.

Van Horn has created a legacy with Arkansas baseball – being inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame at the beginning of the year. He’s led Arkansas to five College World Series appearances, 15 NCAA Tournament berths, one SEC conference title, four SEC Western Division championships, and has averaged more than 40 wins a season.

Van Horn is also one of two active head coaches in the SEC with 600 or more wins at their current school.