Afternoon high temperatures will climb into the 70s for everyone. Sunshine may make it feel warmer outside.

Futurecast 3PM - Weather models have been showing different rain chances for the afternoon. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm this afternoon. Most folks will stay dry.

Futurecast 3AM - A quick system could bring isolated rain chances overnight, but it'll clear by the morning commute.

-Sabrina