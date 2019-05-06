× 164 Without Power In Fort Smith; 369 In The Dark In Franklin County

(KFSM) — Several power outages left residents in the dark in parts of Fort Smith and Franklin County.

In Fort Smith, Oklahoma Gas & Electric reported 164 customers were in the dark after three power failures scattered throughout town. Storms were moving through the area, but it was not confirmed that they were the source of the power failures.

OG&E estimated that power would be restored by 8:30 a.m.

A power outage left 369 residents in Franklin County in the dark early Monday.

Arkansas Valley Electric reported the outage on its website. The power failure originated along Highway 23 about midway between Ozark and Caulksville.

The website said the cause was unknown.

An estimate on when power would be restored was not given.

In Northwest Arkansas, Carroll Electric reported 55 without power in northwest Benton County. Most of those were in the Stoney Brook area, with 34 without power. A restoration time wasn’t given.