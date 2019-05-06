× Accident On Central Avenue In Bentonville Temporarily Closed I-49 Ramps

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — An accident on Central Avenue (Highway 72) in north Bentonville closed the exit ramps and diverted traffic Monday morning.

The northbound and southbound exit ramps from Interstate 49 to Central Avenue (exits 88A and B) were closed while Arkansas State Police and Bentonville Police worked the accident, state police said.

The closure backed up traffic, and drivers were urged to avoid the area, state police said.

