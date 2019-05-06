× Anchor Changes Coming To ‘CBS News,’ ‘CBS This Morning’

Gayle King will be joined by Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil as co-hosts of “CBS This Morning,” and Norah O’Donnell has been named anchor and managing editor of “CBS Evening News,” CBS News announced Monday morning.

O’Donnell will also be the lead anchor of political events for the network and continue as a contributing correspondent for “60 Minutes.”

O’Donnell replaces Jeff Glor, who took over as anchor of “CBS Evening News” in December 2017.

John Dickerson, currently a co-host in the morning, will shift roles to report for “60 Minutes” and contribute to election specials.

The staffing moves were announced by Susan Zirinsky, who was named president of CBS News in January and took over in March.

