× Arkansas Police Fire Officer Who Fatally Shot Motorist

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police in Little Rock, Arkansas, have fired a white officer who killed a black motorist by shooting at least 15 times through the windshield as the car was moving.

Police spokesman Michael Ford says Officer Charles Starks was terminated Monday. Prosecutors on April 19 declined to file charges in the death of 30-year-old Bradley Blackshire.

Police say Starks was responding to a call after a detective confirmed that the car Blackshire was driving was stolen. Video released of the Feb. 22 shooting showed Starks on the hood of the slowly moving car firing into the windshield.

Ford says Starks has 10 business days to appeal his firing, though he didn’t know if Starks plans to do so.

He says the police chief makes the final decision on any termination.