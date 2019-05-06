Auditions To Be Held For Movie Being Filmed In Fort Smith And Fayetteville

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A California production company is shooting a new movie, Love in Country, in Fort Smith and Fayetteville. Auditions for the feature film will be held later this month.

Auditions are taking place on May 10 and 11 at the Miller Branch of the Fort Smith Library at 8701 South 28th Street. What time the auditions will be held is unclear at the moment.

Love in Country is a Vietnam era war movie this is being filmed in late May and June.

Part of the film will also be shot at Drake Field in Fayetteville.