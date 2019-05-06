× Country Legends Alabama, John Anderson Coming To Walmart AMP

ROGERS (KFSM) — Country music’s legendary group Alabama is coming to the Walmart AMP this July as part of its 50th Anniversary Tour.

Alabama will appear with special guest John Anderson at the AMP on Friday, July 12, as part of the Cox Concert Series.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. Prices range from $45 to $129.50 plus fees.

Tickets go on sale online or by phone, or at the Walmart AMP box office in Rogers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. They’ll also be available at the Walton Arts Center box office in Fayetteville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays, and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.amptickets.com or by calling (479) 443-5600.

Alabama has charted 43 No. 1 singles and won 178 CMA, Grammy and Academy of Country Music Awards/

John Anderson’s 40-year career includes more than 60 charted singles on the country music charts, including “Swingin’,” “Seminole Wind” and “Straight Tequila Night.”