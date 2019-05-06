Dozens Of Cars Broken Into In Barling Over The Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARLING, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are investigating after dozens of car break-ins in Barling over the weekend.

Police say 26 cars were broken into on Saturday (May 4) night.

Investigators believe the suspect is a white male between the ages of 18-25 years old. They do know the man had on a hoodie with a #3 on the side.

Sergeant Keith Lindley with the Barling Police Department told 5NEWS they won't stop until the suspect is caught.

"If you're responsible for this, good luck. If you want to come and talk to us and turn yourself in that would be the best bet, but we are going to find you. It's not a matter of if it's a matter of when. We're not gonna stop," Lindley said.

The Barling Police Department says to be sure to lock your car doors.

If you have any information about the suspect, you are asked to call the Barling Police Department at 479-452-1550.