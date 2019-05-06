× Highway 59 Spur’s Railroad Crossing Closed This Week In Gentry

GENTRY (KFSM) — A railroad crossing on the Highway 59 Spur in Gentry will close starting at 6 a.m. today (May 6) and will remain closed through most of the week.

The railroad crossing is on North Railroad Avenue (Highway 59 Spur) in front of McKee Foods in northeast Gentry. The closure begins at 6 a.m. this morning and continues through 8 p.m. on Thursday (May 9).

Drivers will need to find alternate routes around the crossing, which connects the spur with Highway 59 in Gentry. One alternative will be the East Main Street crossing south of North Railroad Avenue.

More information is available on iDriveArkansas.com or ArDOT.gov.