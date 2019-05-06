Holocaust Remembrance Day Event In Russellville Interrupted By White Supremacists Rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RUSSELLVILLE (KFSM)--For years Joyce Griffis has been organizing the Holocaust remembrance day event in Russellville.

This year, they were interrupted by members of a white supremacists group.

"It made me feel terrible, it made me feel terrible for my friends. They were talking to us like we were pieces of nothing, " Griffis said.

Invited to speak was World War II veteran 96-year-old, Sir Beryl Wolfson.

Wolfson says he saw the liberation of the concentration camps with his own eyes. He says he's traveled all over the state sharing his story for a reason.

"Never forget, because it could happen again and I`m trying to get this out to the people so it won`t happen again in any place, " Wolfson said.

Last year, ATU announced a scholarship fund named for the late Dr. Michael Link.

Link has been accused of being a holocaust denier.

Shieldwall network coordinator Billy Roper says their rally was in support of Dr. Link.

"The rally that we held was a protest against the ADL (Anit-Defamation League), and Dr. Sarah Stein attempts to intimidate and blackmail Arkansas Tech University into removing Dr. Michael Links name from the scholarship he endowed, " Roper said.

Meanwhile, Griffis says she supports free speech, but she has this message for the white supremacists.

"We will accept you if you accept us. We want you to have your life, but we want our life also, and we want the truth to be known about history."

Law enforcement in Russellville says no one was hurt or injured at the event.