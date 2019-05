FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Several girl scout troops came together to give a sweet treat to the airmen (and women) at the Air National Guard 188th Fighter Wing in Fort Smith.

Girl Scout Troop 4097 of Bokoshe, Oklahoma and Troop 4293 of Fort Smith donated 3,500 boxes of girl scout cookies to those serving on the 188th Wing.

They did it as part of the annual Girl Scouts Give Back Week.