FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Soon you will be able to get a cup of Arsaga’s coffee from a drive-thru on MLK Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville.

A sign on the former building for Rally’s says the Arsaga’s drive-thru will be opening soon.

The Fayetteville coffee favorite is a locally owned business that’s been operating since 1992. Cary Arsaga and his wife Cindy are the co-founders.

Keep an eye out, it could be up and running sometime this summer.

