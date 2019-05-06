× One Dead, One Injured In Accident That Shuts Down Spiro Highway

SPIRO, Okla. (KFSM) — One person was killed and another injured in an accident on the main highway through Spiro on Monday (May 6).

Spiro Police Chief Michael Draper confirmed that the accident happened on Highway 271 (East Broadway) in front of the Lakeview Missionary Baptist Church.

Draper said it was a “t-bone” collision between a car and an SUV, but he didn’t specify which driver was killed. Draper also said he didn’t know the extent of the second victim’s injuries.

The highway was shut down for at least an hour while emergency personnel worked the accident. It was reopened about 12:30 p.m.

