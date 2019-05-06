Sanctuary Asia At Oklahoma City Zoo Named 7th Best Zoo Exhibit In America

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)– An exhibit at the Oklahoma City Zoo has been named 7th Best Zoo Exhibit in the nation by USA TODAY.

USA TODAY nominated 20 zoo exhibits and asked “a panel of zoo and family travel experts to nominate their favorite animals exhibits.”

After four weeks of public voting, Sanctuary Asia was named 7th best in the America. Lied Jungle at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium took first place.

Sanctuary Asia opened in 2010 and encompasses the elephant pavilion and habitat, totaling 14.5 acres for the OKC Zoo’s Asian elephants, Indian rhinos, Komodo dragons, red pandas Francois’ langurs, several tanuki (also known as raccoon dogs), cassowaries and Burmese tortoises.

“We are extremely grateful to our community supporters who voted for Sanctuary Asia, and helped us earn this honor for the Zoo and Oklahoma. We invite the world to experience Sanctuary Asia and see what makes it one of the best exhibits in the nation,” said Dwight Lawson, executive director of the Oklahoma City Zoo.

