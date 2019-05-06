Seedings Won’t Matter In Wide Open 6A State Baseball Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) - Despite the recent bad spell of weather, 12 schools are ready for the 6A state baseball tournament.

"It's been hard to get games in but we've really come together as a team and have started playing well. So I'm excited to go into the state tournament," Rogers junior pitcher Marc Sussman said.

"That's part of spring sports. It happens every year and you've gotta move things around stuff like that," added Fayetteville skipper Scott Gallagher. "But it's been warm, that's been the pleasant thing."

Between Thursday and Saturday, Veterans Park in Rogers plays host to six schools from the 6A-West and six more from the 6A-Central, to determine which two squads will play for a state title at Baum-Walker Stadium.

"Seems like the ones that do well in this thing are the ones that get hot at the right time, and we feel like we've been playing well lately," Mounties coach Matt Melson remarked. "We're excited about hosting the tournament."

The mounties tied for the regular season league title with Fayetteville & Bentonville West (all 9-5 in 6A-West play), but received the three seed.

"Tiebreaker didn't go our way, we'll have to play another game but it doesn't really matter," said Sussman. "Just means we can pick up some more momentum."

Out of that trio, Fayetteville ended up with the tiebreakers and the No. 1 seed in the state playoffs.

"We've been kind of up and down all year, we've played really well for stretches and then had a bad game, and then play well again," Gallagher laughed.

"We got some confidence. I mean we still gotta play. It doesn't guarantee us anything," added Fayetteville senior Jeff Sinacore.

But an extra day off may not matter in a field this deep.

"Really wouldn't be surprised to see any team that's in it, to be in the finals. It's really that competitive," explained Gallagher.

"I think it's gonna be pretty tough," agreed Sinacore. "I mean anybody in this conference can beat anybody, it's been proven."

Perhaps Melson best summed up the coming week.

"Seedings don't really mean a lot other than it's an advantage to have a bye. But anybody can win on any given day and I've been doing this a long time and I it's the most wide open field I've seen."