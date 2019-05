× 2019 Arkansas Baseball State Tournament Brackets & Results

6A Baseball

at Rogers

Thursday

Game 1: Har-Ber vs North Little Rock

Game 2: Little Rock Catholic vs Van Buren

Game 3: Conway vs Bentonville

Game 4: Rogers vs Little Rock Central

Friday

Game 5: Bryant vs Game 1 winner

Game 6: Bentonville West vs Game 2 winner

Game 7: Fayetteville vs Game 3 winner

Game 8: Cabot vs Game 4 winner

Saturday

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

Championship: Time/Date TBA

5A Baseball

at Benton

Thursday

Game 1: Mountain Home vs Texarkana

Game 2: Greenbrier vs White Hall

Game 3: Sheridan vs Greene County Tech

Game 4: Watson Chapel vs Vilonia

Game 5: Sylvan Hills vs Russellville

Game 6: Benton vs Marion

Game 7: Little Rock Christian vs Maumelle

Game 8: Jonesboro vs Hot Springs Lakeside

Friday

Game 9: Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner

Game 10: Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

Saturday

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs Game 12 winner

Championship: Time/Date TBA

4A Baseball

at Southside Batesville

Thursday

Game 1: Harrison vs Camden Fairview

Game 2: Pulaski Robinson vs Morrilton

Game 3: Malvern vs Batesville

Game 4: Pottsville vs Monticello

Friday

Game 5: Valley View vs Game 1 winner

Game 6: Nashville vs Game 2 winner

Game 7: Shiloh Christian vs Game 3 winner

Game 8: Brookland vs Game 4 winner

Saturday

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

Championship

Time/Date TBA

3A Baseball

at Harrison Parks & Rec.

Thursday

Game 1: Ashdown vs Gosnell

Game 2: West Fork vs Benton Harmony Grove

Game 3: Manila vs Fouke

Game 4: Baptist Prep vs Charleston

Game 5: Central Arkansas Christian vs Lincoln

Game 6: Genoa Central vs Cave City

Game 7: Elkins vs Booneville

Game 8: Piggott vs DeWitt

Friday

Game 9: Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner

Game 10: Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

Saturday

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs Game 12 winner

Championship: Time/Date TBA

2A Baseball

at Mountain Home Parks & Rec.

Thursday

Game 1: Lavaca vs Riverside

Game 2: South Side Bee Branch vs Woodlawn

Game 3: McCrory vs Flippin

Game 4: Parkers Chapel vs Conway Christian

Game 5: Junction City vs Carlisle

Game 6: Hector vs Salem

Game 7: St. Joseph vs Horatio

Game 8: Bay vs Danville

Friday

Game 9: Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner

Game 10: Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

Saturday

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs Game 12 winner

Championship: Time/Date TBA

1A Baseball

at Taylor High School

Thursday

Game 1: Izard County vs Omaha

Game 2: Taylor vs Sacred Heart

Game 3: County Line vs Mammoth Spring

Game 4: West Side vs Ouachita

Game 5: Nevada vs Bradford

Game 6: Scranton vs Armorel

Game 7: Midland vs Bradley

Game 8: Viola vs Jasper

Friday

Game 9: Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner

Game 10: Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

Saturday

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs Game 12 winner

Championship: Time/Date TBA