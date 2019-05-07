A Rainy & Stormy Wednesday

A squall line of showers and thunderstorms will arrive from Oklahoma during the first part of the day Wednesday with widespread showers and thunderstorms affecting all of the area.

The highest severe weather risk will continue to be along the leading edge of the line. As the rain continues to fall, the severe weather risk will transition to a flash flooding risk into the early afternoon hours.

Before the line of showers arrives a few isolated storms may develop during the overnight hours but the highest severe risk will be with the line of storms.

6AM WEDNESDAY: A line of showers and thunderstorms will be entering the area. It’ll be sloped from the northeast to the southwest so expect the first storms to arrive in NW Arkansas followed by the River Valley next.

8AM WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms will be underway across the area with a strong to severe storm risk along the leading edge of the line. A spin-up tornado on the leading edge of the line will be possible.

11AM WEDNESDAY: The severe weather risk will be decreasing but the heavy rainfall threat will continue to cause problems in areas that have already picked up several inches of rain.

-Garrett