Denver Is Voting To Become The First City To Decriminalize Hallucinogenic Mushrooms

(CNN) — As criminal penalties for drug use fall across the country, Denver could be setting another first.

“Magic mushrooms” are now on the ballot in the city.

Denver will vote Tuesday to sort out two ballot questions, including Initiated Ordinance 301, or the Denver Psilocybin Mushroom Initiative.

The ordinance’s text seeks to “deprioritize, to the greatest extent possible” criminal penalties imposed by the City of Denver “for the personal use and personal possession of psilocybin mushrooms.”

A range of mushroom species naturally contain the compound psilocybin, which has hallucinogenic properties. The US Department of Justice lists psilocybin as a Schedule I controlled substance, meaning official federal policy states the fungi have no medicinal properties.

So although it doesn’t legalize the mushrooms, I-301 would “prohibit the city from spending resources to impose criminal penalties” on those who have them.

The drugs have long been popular for recreational use. But a growing body of medical research shows that psilocybin can treat conditions like anxiety and depression, in cases where drugs currently on the market cannot.

For instance, a 2017 study published in the journal Nature showed that 47% of patients experiencing treatment-resistant depression showed positive responses at five weeks after receiving a psilocybin treatments.

And in 2018, researchers from Johns Hopkins University called for removing psilocybin from the list of Schedule I substances.