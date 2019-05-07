× Farmington Man Arrested On Rape Charge

FARMINGTON (KFSM) — A Farmington man is accused of forcing himself on a woman and raping her on Saturday (May 5).

John Tyler McDaniel, 18, was arrested in connection with rape — a Class Y felony.

The woman told Farmington police that she and McDaniel were arguing when he demanded she take her clothes off before forcing himself on her, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The woman said she begged McDaniel to stop, but he refused and slapped her three times. She said he told her “this is what you get for disobeying me,” according to the affidavit.

McDaniel first told police the sex was “rough” but he didn’t hear the woman ask him to stop.

Later, McDaniel said he heard the woman ask him to stop but he kept going because he was “fully involved in the moment,” according to the affidavit.

McDaniel is free on a $15,000 bond. He’s due in Washington County Circuit Court on June 3.

Class Y felonies are the most serious crimes in Arkansas not punishable by death. A person convicted of a Class Y felony could face life in prison, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401.