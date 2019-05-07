Fayetteville Could Soon Ban Styrofoam Food Containers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — On Tuesday (May 7), the Fayetteville City Council will consider an ordinance that bans the purchase of polystyrene foam, commonly known as styrofoam, with city money. The law also prohibits styrofoam purchases at concession stands, boat docks, food trucks or similar businesses on City-owned property; including parks and off-street parking lots.

An agenda request form submitted to the council by City Attorney Kit Williams states that single-use items such as cups, plates and bowls made of styrofoam make up some of the most littered items in America. The form continues that styrofoam does not biodegrade, but instead breaks down into smaller particles that pollute soil, groundwater, oceans and the atmosphere.

The City will ask vendors to use more environmentally friendly products like paper, fiber and other compostable materials that are biodegradable and do not pose a pollution threat.

Fayetteville City Council member Teresa Turk is sponsoring the ordinance. The proposal was presented to the Environmental Action Committee who voted unanimously to recommend its approval by the City Council.

If approved, Fayetteville will join Little Rock who passed a similar ordinance last November.

Residents in Fayetteville will be able to weigh in on the proposal at the City Council meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the city hall.