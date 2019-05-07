Mantra Mural Coming To Downtown Fort Smith As Part Of Bentonville Film Festival Collaboration

FORT SMITH (TB&P) — The art gods giveth and the art gods taketh away. The downtown Fort Smith mural by Maser near the U.S. Post Office will soon be painted over by French artist Mantra. The work is part of a collaboration between The Unexpected and the Bentonville Film Festival.

Details on the collaboration – first announced April 16 – have also changed, with the two-night program now being one night. The feature film “Turnover” will be presented at 7:30 p.m., May 10, in The Media Center at 5 Star Production, 100 N. Eighth St., in Fort Smith. Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets are $15 each. Ticket info can be found at the BFF website.

A question-and-answer session with the filmmakers, cast and crew will follow the showing.

“Café owner Peter, leaves his disgruntled manager Henry, to take care of business, but instead he hires a crew of misfits, including his replacement. Peter returns to work and soon learns the value of camaraderie as he bonds with the new team,” notes the BFF synopsis of the film.

Click here to read more about the Mantra mural from our partners at Talk Business & Politics.