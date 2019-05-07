Sheriff Says Shots Fired At School In Suburban Denver

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Co (KMGH) — Authorities believe at least two people were injured in a shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

A ranking law enforcement source told Denver7 that at least one victim was shot and that one suspect was down. Authorities were looking for two other suspects, the source said.

The sheriff’s office tweeted about 2:40 p.m. that the incident was an “active and unstable scene” at the STEM school, which is located off South Ridgeline Road and Plaza Drive. Authorities responded to the school about 1:50 p.m. on a report of shots fired, and deputies were still in the process of identifying and locating any shooters, the sheriff’s office tweeted.

The STEM school, which is kindergarten through 12th grade, was on lockdown Tuesday afternoon and all other Douglas County schools were on lockout, the school district said. Parents were being directed to meet their children at Northridge Rec Center at 8800 S. Broadway.

Kelley Paulson, the mother of two students at STEM School Highlands Ranch, spoke to Denver7 about what she knows about the shooting and said she was still waiting to hear about one of her children.