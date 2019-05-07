× Teachers, Nurses Have Discounts Galore This Week

(KFSM) — With nurses and teachers enjoying appreciation weeks this week, restaurants and businesses across the country are showing their appreciation in the form of special deals and discounts.

Teachers have discounts or freebies waiting for them at Arby’s, Chipotle, McDonald’s, Sonic, McAlister’s Deli and Buffalo Wild Wings, among others. The biggest number of these is today, National Teachers Day.

Nurses can enjoy special discounts at Amazon, Chick Fil A, Cinnabon and Disney, among others.

It’s best to check with your local restaurant or business to ensure they are participating in these nationwide discounts.

Here’s a list of a few of the discounts for teachers with valid school IDs:

Chipotle – Buy-one-get-one-free deal for teachers who purchase a burrito bowl, burrito, tacos or salad after school, 3 p.m.-close.

Cicis Pizza – Teachers can use this coupon to get a free adult buffet.

McAlister’s Deli – Get McAlister’s famous sweet tea free all week long.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen – Dine-in teachers who buy an entree will get a free appetizer all week long.

Slim Chickens – All day today, students and teachers get 20% off their order with a valid school ID, plus a free cookie. Valid only on dine-in and drive-thru orders at participating locations.

Sonic – For the rest of the month, teacher and everyone who appreciates them gets a free Route 44 drink or slush when ordering through the Sonic app with the code “TEACHERS.”

Chick-fil-A – Deals vary from restaurant to restaurant, but some are offering free food today, such as a free chicken sandwich, with valid ID.

Buffalo Wild Wings – Teachers, faculty and staff get 20% off while dining in this week.

Applebee’s – $1 margaritas every day in May through the end of the month. (Olé!)

Jersey Mike’s – Free chips and a drink with any order.

Dairy Queen – Take $2 off any purchase through the mobile app of $10 or more.

Noodles & Company – For every $25 gift card purchased by anyone, the purchaser gets a free $5 gift card. Purchases can be made in-store or online.

Barnes & Noble – 10% off cafe purchases and 25% off in-store purchases

Find more deals from Rosetta Stone, Crayola, Sandals Resort and others on the Thrill List here.

We can’t leave out the discounts for nurses. Here are a few of those:

Amazon – Amazon is offering a list of free nursing books on the Kindle. They are available for a limited time only, and include “Notes on Nursing: What It Is, and What It Is Not” by Florence Nightingale, whose birthday takes place at the end of National Nurses Week.

Cinnabon – Nurses get a free cinnamon roll, MiniBon Roll or a four-count BonBites at participating bakeries all week long.

Disney World – Nurses get discounts this week at the Swan and Dolphin resorts. To get the discount, call 800-227-1500 and mention the code “DREAMS” and that you’re a nurse.

Dunkin Donuts – Free 16 oz. Dunkin’ Dark Roast iced coffee all week long from 4-10 p.m.

Sleep Number – Get 35% off your purchase with license verification

Easy Spirit – 30% off purchase during May with NURSESWEEK20 discount code

Find more discounts at Nurses Week’s website.