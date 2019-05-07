Two Arkansas Students Named 2019 U.S. Presidential Scholars

Two Arkansas students are among the 55th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars announced by U.S. Secretary Betsy DeVos on Tuesday.

The recognized 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

The two Arkansas students are Rachel Stall, from Clarksville, who attends the Arkansas School for Mathematics and Sciences, and Sojas Wagle, from Springdale, who attends Har-Ber High School.

The students are selected annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations, and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

According to a press release, of the 3.6 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 5,200 candidates qualified for the 2019 awards determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT and ACT exams or through nominations made by Chief State School Officers.

The ceremony will take place on June 23, and each honoree will receive a Presidential Scholar Medallion. For a complete list of scholars, you can click .