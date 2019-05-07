Two Killed In Single-Vehicle Accident Monday Night In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Two people were killed in a single-vehicle accident in Fayetteville late Monday night.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department said the accident happened at 2357 Old Wire Road at 11:34 p.m.

Murphy said the vehicle was traveling near a construction site and left the road at a high rate of speed. The vehicle drove into the construction site and hit a large piece of construction equipment.

Two people were killed in the crash, Murphy said. They aren’t being identified at this time.

The investigation is continuing, Murphy said.

