Two New Restaurants Bring Different Menus, Jobs To Downtown Van Buren

VAN BUREN, Ark. (TB&P) — The historic Main Street in downtown Van Buren soon will offer two new restaurants for tourist, residents and visitors. The Vault 1905 Sports Grill is set to open Tuesday (May 7) at 624 Main St. in the historic Citizens Bank.

Pasta Grill will open at the end of May or first of June at 810 Main St., where Cottage Café once was.

“We are trying to keep people in Van Buren and to visit downtown Van Buren. We’re all trying to give people things to do, places to shop and eat. Trying to keep money here,” said Guy Messersmith, who along with his wife, Patty, co-owns The Vault with Lonnie and Mindy London of Van Buren.

Click here to read more about this from our partners at Talk Business & Politics.