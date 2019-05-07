Vigil Held For Teen Who Died In LeFlore County Car Accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCOLA, Okla. (KFSM) — More than 50 friends and family of Kacey Jackson gathered to remember her at a vigil Tuesday (May 7).

They all said she was a very special person who will be missed by many.

“She was incredibly special, I don't think I can stress that enough," said her coworkerTiffany Brooks. "She made impacts on my life, our customers lives, on everybody out here. I mean she was one of a kind."

Brooks and Jackson quickly became really close while working together. She said Kacey was kind, loving and loyal.

“She was just a different piece of the puzzle that this world needs and I don't know why she was taken but I know that God had a plan," Brooks said. "Whatever his plan may be, it may not be mine or anyone else's here."

Jackson died in a car accident on highway 271 in Spiro, Oklahoma Monday (May 6). She was just 18-years-old and was working full time at the Sonic in Pocola to support her little brother.

"She would take him to school every day and made sure he had lunch money and make sure she picked him up after school," said another coworker, Kristin Daniels. "She was a very great sister and he was so lucky to have her because she cared about him tremendously."

Daniels also met Jackson at work. She said Jackson was like another kid to her and she’s really going to miss having her to take care of.

“She struggled on the family side, so she didn`t really know what it was like to have a really big family, so all of us here made it a point to make sure she knew that we were her family," Daniels said. "That we would take care of her if she needed anything."

Funeral arrangements have not yet been made and as of right now, friends and family are helping gather donations to help the family.

Donations will be taken on Thursday (May 9) and Friday (May 10) at the Sonic’s in Pocola, Heavener and Spiro. There is also a GoFundMe account.