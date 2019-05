× WATCH: Isolated Storms Today, Storms Likely Wednesday

Isolated showers and storms will be possible today but most of us will be dry and warm with highs in the 80s. Storms will develop to our west this evening and will arrive early Wednesday morning. These storms will be widespread early Wednesday with heavy rain, gusty winds and hail possible. Some additional storms will be possible later in the day Wednesday as well.

Highs today