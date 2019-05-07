Watch: Oklahoma Man Bitten In Face By Snake While Opening Front Door

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – A Lawton man encountered one of the last things anyone would expect while opening the front door: a snake, ready to strike.

In the video, you can see the man open the screen door and begin to unlock the bolts.

That’s when the snake appears and bites the man near his eye.

In the next two videos, you can see several other men attempt to capture and kill the snake with several hammers.

There is no word on what type of snake it was, but Mashawn Copeland says that the man is alright.