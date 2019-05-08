× 14-Year-Old Critical After Being Struck By Vehicle In Van Buren Tuesday

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in Van Buren Tuesday night (May 7).

According to Sgt. Jonathan Wear of the Van Buren Police, the boy was hit about 9 p.m. Tuesday night near the intersection of 25th Street and Alma Boulevard while riding a small scooter.

Wear said the boy was hit while riding the scooter in the roadway.

The boy was transported by Southwest EMS to a local hospital before being airlifted to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.

The boy remains in critical condition there as of Wednesday morning, Wear said.