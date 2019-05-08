6A-West Brings Stacked Talent To State Tournament

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) - The three-time defending state champions are on a hunt for one more.
"They are definitely in the record books already winning three in a row here in softball," said Bentonville coach Kent Early. "Noone in the 7A level has won four in a row. There's a chance for these guys to do it, and yes I do believe this team is the team to do it."
But first, they'll have to go through the new faces of Bentonville West who just won their first conference title.
"Being only a third year team, only playing with some of these girls a couple years, it's really incredible," explained West right fielder Sydney Sneed. "I feel like we've definitely made a statement."
One thing for sure is this: the 6A-West stacks a packed level of competition headed into this year's state tournament.
"Every game we start at 0-0. It doesn't matter what seed you are," Bentonville right fielder Megan Crownover mentioned. "In the state tournament, it's a one-game deal, so you're either on or you're off that day and I'm hoping that we're on."
"We definitely have a target on our backs now, especially beating Bentonville twice and beating Rogers and beating some tough teams," Sneed said, "We've definitely put that target on our back. But I feel like everyone's going to bring their A game and so are we, so we're just ready to match them and play our hardest."