Authorities Responding To Rollover Wreck Involving Police Car Near Prairie Creek

ROGERS (KFSM) — All lanes of Arkansas 12 are closed after a rollover accident involving a police vehicle near Prairie Creek, according to Arkansas State Police.

Firefighters were called to the area around 8:35 a.m. Wednesday (May 8), when heavy rains had inundated Benton County for most of the morning.

Further details of the crash weren’t immediately available, but preliminary information from the Arkansas Department of Transportation indicated the accident didn’t involve any injuries.

Stoneridge Road is short road with a handful of houses that runs parallel to Arkansas 12.