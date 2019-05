FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Jen’s Kitty Rehab is a cage-free cat rescue opening in a former gas station at the corner of Dallas and Jenny Lind in Fort Smith.

Owner Jennifer Grayston says it’s been a life long dream to open the safe haven for cats.

Jen’s Kitty Rehab will work to re-socialize neglected cats while providing the space and facilities needed for a safe, clean and healthy environment for the felines

The center is expected to open in the summer of 2019.