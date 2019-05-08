Fayetteville Man Sentenced To More Than 19 Years For Drug Trafficking

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man has been sentenced to over 19 years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in Northwest Arkansas.

In 2017, officials began investigating Michael Sartin, 54 and arranged controlled purchases of meth. Investigators recovered about 530 grams of meth during the transactions.

Sartin was indicted by a federal grand jury in January 2018, and plead guilty in September 2018.

Sartin will serve 235 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. He will also have to pay a $10,000 fine.