Fayetteville Schools Custodian Denies Child Abuse Charges

Posted 12:23 pm, May 8, 2019, by

Bryan Wilhite

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A custodian for Fayetteville schools has pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing a child.

Bryan Wilhite, 35, of Winslow is charged in Washington County Circuit Court with rape and second-degree sexual assault.

Wilhite’s trial is set for July 16. He could face life in prison if convicted of rape.

Court documents allege the abuse lasted about seven years and involved a child under 14 years old.

Wilhite, who worked as a night custodian at Asbell Elementary, was arrested in April and is on administrative leave, according to a district spokesman.

Wilhite’s charges don’t involve Asbell students and the alleged incidents didn’t happen on campus, the spokesman said.

White is being held at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on a $50,000 bond.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.