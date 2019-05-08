× Fayetteville Schools Custodian Denies Child Abuse Charges

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A custodian for Fayetteville schools has pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing a child.

Bryan Wilhite, 35, of Winslow is charged in Washington County Circuit Court with rape and second-degree sexual assault.

Wilhite’s trial is set for July 16. He could face life in prison if convicted of rape.

Court documents allege the abuse lasted about seven years and involved a child under 14 years old.

Wilhite, who worked as a night custodian at Asbell Elementary, was arrested in April and is on administrative leave, according to a district spokesman.

Wilhite’s charges don’t involve Asbell students and the alleged incidents didn’t happen on campus, the spokesman said.

White is being held at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on a $50,000 bond.