Fort Smith Police Looking For Suspects Using Cloned Credit Cards

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police are looking for several suspects who they say used cloned credit cards to make purchases in at least two stores.

Two people used clone cards to buy a prepaid card at Office Depot, Fort Smith Police said in a Facebook post.

In another incident, a third suspect made a purchase with a cloned card in a liquor store.

Police are asking anyone with information on the identity of the suspects or on the cloned credit cards to call the River Valley Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME. Those who call may be eligible for a cash reward for up to $1,000.

Tipsters can also call the Fort Smith Police directly at (479) 709-5100 and ask for Detective Bradley Jones.