Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HACKETT, Ark. (KFSM) — Hackett Elementary students are learning how to give back and help others in their community.

The gifted and talented education students worked with Hope Humane Society this semester to design and paint two dog houses.

The students collected more than 100 supplies for dogs and cats. They were able to make two large dog blankets and also wrote a book about dog breeds.

On Wednesday (May 8) the students presented all of the donations to the shelter's directors.