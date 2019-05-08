× More Than 400 Without Power In River Valley

GREENWOOD (KFSM) — More than 400 are still without power in the River Valley after Wednesday’s (May 8) storms, according to SWEPCO.

Most of the outages were affecting central and south Sebastian County. That’s down from about 1,600 earlier this morning.

Roughly 300 were without power in Northwest Arkansas, primarily in the Fayetteville area. Officials believe that is due to downed trees.

Heavy rain is likely today, with one to two inches of rain possible across the area.

The severe weather threat will be lower with these storms but the flash flood threat will be higher. Expect some clearing this afternoon followed by more rain and storms later tonight.