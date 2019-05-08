× Oklahoma City Approves Settlement Payout For Arkansas Man’s Shock In Bricktown Canal

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma City Council approved a settlement Tuesday night (May 7) for an Arkansas man injured in an accident at the Bricktown Canal.

Brandon and Taylor Gann of Van Buren filed a lawsuit against the city after Brandon was injured trying to save a man who fell into the canal.

Brandon was shocked when he touched Wesley Seeley, who had fallen into the canal after a bollard light on which he was leaning gave way on Sept. 30. As Seeley tried to get out of the canal, he accidentally touched the exposed wires of the bollard and was electrocuted.

Brandon jumped in to try to save him and was shocked. He was underwater for several minutes, his wife Taylor told 5NEWS shortly after the accident.

The Ganns will receive $169,650 in the settlement, but the city will not admit liability.

Seeley, of Tuttle, Oklahoma, died in the accident. His state is considering filing a lawsuit against the city.

Following the incident, city crews discovered that 18 light bollards were loose. The city said it is in the process of replacing the light system, which will get underway next year. The project is expected to cost between $126,000 and $259,000.