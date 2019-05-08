× Police: Centerton Woman Threatened To Kill Four Co-Workers

CENTERTON, Ark. (KFSM) — Police have arrested a Centerton woman who reportedly planned to kill several department managers at Springwoods Behavioral Health.

Tina Louise Sharp, 46, was arrested Sunday (May 5) in connection with five counts of terroristic threatening — a Class D felony.

Sharp, a nurse at Springwoods, told a friend she planned to shoot the facility’s CEO and three nursing officers before letting the police take her alive, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Springwoods is an 80-bed mental health hospital in Fayetteville that serves teens and adults.

Sharp was angry because she’d gotten in trouble at work and feared being turned in for narcotics violations, according to the affidavit.

The friend relayed this information to Centerton police, adding that Sharp learned how to shoot a few weeks ago and had been practicing at a gun range.

Police arrested Sharp without incident. She told officers she was just “venting” in regards to the alleged shooting plot and didn’t plan to hurt anyone.

However, police recovered a .25 caliber pistol and five bullets, which an investigator said he believed “were for the four upper management personnel, and then herself,” according to the affidavit.

Sharp was being held Wednesday (May 8) at the Benton County Jail on a $250,000 bond. She has a hearing set for July 10 in Benton County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, Class D felonies are punishable by up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.