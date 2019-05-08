Rogers Man Gets 16 Years For Sexually Abusing Young Girl

Posted 12:45 pm, May 8, 2019, by , Updated at 12:46PM, May 8, 2019

Julio Marquez-Padilla

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Rogers man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl in 2018.

Julio Marquez-Padilla, 42, pleaded guilty last month in Benton County Circuit Court to first-degree sexual assault, a reduction from his original charge of rape.

Judge Robin Green gave Marquez-Padilla a 14-year suspended sentence set to begin when he’s released from the state Department of Correction.

Marquez-Padilla also must register as a sex offender and is barred from contacting the victim or having any unsupervised conduct with minors.

Rogers police arrested Marquez-Padilla in November 2018 after the girl told investigators he had abused her nearly 15 times in the previous four weeks.

Marquez-Padilla later told police he had probably molested the girl 20 times in the past year, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.