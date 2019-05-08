× Rogers Man Gets 16 Years For Sexually Abusing Young Girl

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Rogers man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl in 2018.

Julio Marquez-Padilla, 42, pleaded guilty last month in Benton County Circuit Court to first-degree sexual assault, a reduction from his original charge of rape.

Judge Robin Green gave Marquez-Padilla a 14-year suspended sentence set to begin when he’s released from the state Department of Correction.

Marquez-Padilla also must register as a sex offender and is barred from contacting the victim or having any unsupervised conduct with minors.

Rogers police arrested Marquez-Padilla in November 2018 after the girl told investigators he had abused her nearly 15 times in the previous four weeks.

Marquez-Padilla later told police he had probably molested the girl 20 times in the past year, according to a probable cause affidavit.