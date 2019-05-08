Wall Collapses At Harps Grocery Store In Fort Smith, 1 Person Injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A 7-ft wall at the front entrence area of a Harps on S 74th Street in Fort Smith collapsed Wednesday (May 8), injuring a construction worker.

Customers at the store seen an ambulance rush away one person from the scene.

The extent of the injuries to the person is unknown at this time. No fatalities have been reported, according to Fort Smith Police Department PIO Aric Mitchell.

The building is currently being renovated.

It's unclear at the moment what caused the wall to fall. The area where the wall collapsed is blocked off to customers.

Crews are working to clean up the rubble left behind from the wall collapsing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.