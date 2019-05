More active weather is in store for this weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely.

Saturday: Widespread showers and thunderstorms but the lack of instability will preclude any widespread severe weather. Rain will be most likely for the first part of the day thru the early afternoon hours. High temperatures in the low 60s.

Mother’s Day Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a low chance of a passing shower in the afternoon. High temperatures in the low 70s.

-Garrett