Widow Of Slain Police Officer Learned She Was Pregnant Days After His Death

MILWAUKEE — Caroline Rittner, the widow of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner, has revealed she is pregnant.

According to Captain Derrick Harris, the commander of MPD’s Specialized Patrol Division, Caroline Rittner learned she was going to have a baby just three days after her husband’s funeral.

Officer Rittner was killed on February 6 while executing a search warrant near 12th and Manitoba with the Milwaukee Police Department’s Tactical Enforcement Unit.

A gender reveal with pictures shared on Facebook indicates Caroline is pregnant with a girl. The child is expected to arrive in October. Caroline and Matthew also have a son.

Monetary gifts to Caroline Rittner can be delivered to any TCF Bank. Cards and gifts can also be sent to:

Milwaukee Police Association

6310 W. Bluemound Road

Milwaukee, WI 53213